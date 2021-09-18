3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $248,900

New construction home located in Turtle Crossing! 1,423 sq ft ranch style home. Three bedrooms, two full baths, full basement, and a two-car garage. This property has a 9ft basement with waterproofing, and inside/outside drain tile. Great location on the north side of Harvard - easy access to downtown, METRA and Geneva Lakes area. Own quality new home for less than the cost of rent! Buyer able to choose finishing touches if put under contract soon enough! **Photos are a representation, house being built will be similar.**