NEW OLD HOUSE-EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR A RENOVATED HOME Completely transformed. The interior was all redone down to the studs. This home offers an improved layout,NEW-siding, plumbing, electrical, mechanicals, insulation, drywall, kitchen, and bathrooms. Low-Emissivity glass windows and 90% energy eficency furnace with central air. This classic comfortable two story has 3 bedroom, two full baths one with walk in shower, formal dining, kitchen with breakfast bar and table space, first floor laundry, solid 6 panel oak doors, and sleek laminate floors. Two charming porches plus a back deck for extended out door enjoyment. All designed with your family in mind. You'll appreciate its proximity to Downtown, and CNW train.
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $265,000
