3 bedroom home on a sprawling 5+ acres of land! This home features a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and a brick fireplace as the focal point of the room. The sturdy brick wraps around to the kitchen providing a rustic looking backsplash. A long galley kitchen gives lots of work space and cabinetry. The adjacent dining room is open to the kitchen, making serving meals a breeze. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a shared bath with a private entrance to the master bedroom. The loft overlooks the living room and makes a great space to work or play. There are additional living quarters in the finished walkout basement, along with an outdoor patio. The front of the home is accented with a front porch perfect for enjoying a sunset looking out over the property. Behind the house is a deck with views overlooking the green lawn and mature trees. A detached three car garage provides room for parking and storage. Zoned A-1 and near to downtown Alden and just minutes from Wisconsin.
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $324,900
