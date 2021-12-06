Solid Brick ranch on over 5 acres. This 3 bedroom 2-1/5 bath ranch has a very open floorpan. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and separate eating area. Sliding glass doors leading out to the deck. Formal living and dining rooms, super sized family room with fireplace! The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. There is also a nice size main floor laundry room.The 3+ car garage/workshop has access to the basement...oh and wait until you see the basement! Outside you have mature trees surrounding the property with an abundance of wildlife running around! You're going to want to call this one home. **roof is under 5 years old. **
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $430,000
