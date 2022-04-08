3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $600,000

You will love this beautifully remodeled farmhouse with new wrap around porch which is situated on 40 pretty rolling acres and which has some fencing, plus 2 silos. This home has an open, spacious kitchen with a closet pantry and all new cabinets, appliances, countertops and light fixtures. There is a formal dining room with an access door to the wrap around porch and the dining room opens to the tastefully arranged living room/family room which includes a woodburning stove. All 3 generous-sized bedrooms have ceiling fans, fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors. The upstairs bath has double vanity sinks, a tub and a separate double sized shower. The laundry is also on the 2nd floor and includes a washer, dryer and wash tub. The partially finished basement includes a rec room area, a crawl space with a poured concrete floor for additional storage and there's a niche desk area. There are beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout this gorgeous home as well as all new windows, new electric, plumbing, central air, a house generator and there are 2 furnaces and thermostats which are Honeywell Home wireless. The home is serviced with great internet service with open air wireless and TV streaming. There is an oversized pole barn with 18 foot ceilings and has a dirt floor in half of the building good for any farm animals that you want to bring and it opens to a fenced paddock in back. The other half of the pole barn is heated, insulated, has new lighting and newly poured concrete floors with plenty of room for a lift and to park a motor home or even a semi. A trailer with a kitchen and a separate bedroom are also included as well as a new above ground pool with pump and filter equipment! You will absolutely love this Home Sweet Home on 40 acres zoned AG, which is across from Rush Creek Conservation area with its trails, and the farm is only about 5-8 minutes to the downtown area, the Starline, the new public pool, and the Metra! Showings to begin Sunday, April 10th.