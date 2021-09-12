3 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $275,000

Amazing 8 Acres close to town! Bring your ideas and enjoy all that this property has to offer. Zoned AG so you can bring your horses and other animals! Large rooms and great ceiling height throughout. Recently remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. This kitchen has ample storage and counter space. The bathroom has also been redone. You'll love the room sizes and all of the space this home has to offer. Huge windows let in an amazing amount of natural light. Great charm and detail in every room. Enclosed front porch is ideal for relaxing. New roof in 2019! Barn is being conveyed as-is. Come tour today.......it won't last long!