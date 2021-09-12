Amazing 8 Acres close to town! Bring your ideas and enjoy all that this property has to offer. Zoned AG so you can bring your horses and other animals! Large rooms and great ceiling height throughout. Recently remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. This kitchen has ample storage and counter space. The bathroom has also been redone. You'll love the room sizes and all of the space this home has to offer. Huge windows let in an amazing amount of natural light. Great charm and detail in every room. Enclosed front porch is ideal for relaxing. New roof in 2019! Barn is being conveyed as-is. Come tour today.......it won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
- Updated
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
Lake Geneva restricts left-hand turns into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
- Updated
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she…
LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because th…
The two letters published Aug. 26 by the Regional News, in your paper version, are stunning in their difference.