3 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $365,000

Check out this beautiful log cabin located on a spacious serine lot lined with beautiful trees. It features a beautiful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a trap door loft on lush 5 acres. Enjoy the views from the front or the back porch. Located just inside the IL border minutes from Hebron and Lake Geneva, there is so much potential for the well-loved cabin. It is ready for new owners. Make this property your country getaway!