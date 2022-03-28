3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $182,500

House beautiful with QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS that you will love! Gorgeous NEW BATHROOM and NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING throughout. Per seller, house was lifted off the foundation 7 years ago and a NEW FOUNDATION was poured under the house. Large, welcoming Living Room with plenty of space for a dining table. Lovely Kitchen and a FANTASTIC SUN ROOM at the rear of the house for your most relaxing moments. 3 spacious bedrooms (one has private access to the sun room). The furnace and water heater are older, so the seller is offering a $5,000 CREDIT toward your purchase of those items for when the time comes for you to replace them. Kitchen appliances included and there are ceiling fans AND central AC. Crawl space has a vapor barrier.