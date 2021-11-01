3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $199,900

3 bedroom, 2 full bath. Recent renovations. All new (2016) engineered wood flooring throughout. New (2016) water heater, new AC condenser unit (2016) and new motherboard in furnace (2016). New doors and trim (2016). Many new windows, all new kitchen, incl. super white quartz counter tops and appliances (2016). Private keyed neighborhood launch to Redhead lake- connecting to the chain. Detached 2 car garage, quiet neighborhood.