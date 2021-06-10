This is it! Solid Brick ranch with a finished basement, 3 car garage and AN INGROUND POOL on a half acre! An open floor plan and generous room sizes are just what you're looking for. Plenty of concrete patio and a privacy fence surround the pool and there is a half bath off the garage so swimmers don't need to go into the house. Newer laminate flooring throughout, plenty of Oak cabinets and lots of counterspace in the kitchen. 1 block walk to Stanton Middle School and Grant High School, 2 blocks to the Bike trail that leads to downtown, the Metra station and the Forest Preserve. The stone fireplace in the Living Room has a gas starter, the one in the basement Family Room has gas logs and is next to the dry bar-Great for entertaining. 750 sq. ft. attached garage is insulated and heated and has plenty of room for workshop or toys. The extra detached garage parks another car. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $264,900
