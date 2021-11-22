Sprawling All Brick Ranch style home with unlimited Potential. The Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and large picture window for natural light, the middle window the glass was changed 14-15 Years ago. Spacious Vintage Kitchen has table space and Wood laminate Flooring less than a year old, Pantry Closet and plenty of cabinet for storage and counterspace, Stove & Refrigerator 5 to 8 Years New. Enjoy the Atrium Window and the Sliding Glass Door 15 Years New that lead to the Patio. The Separate Dining Room with Ceiling Fan & Light is Great for large gatherings during the holidays, the Sliding Glass Door is 4 years New leads out to the Deck. Master Bedroom has Hardwood floors. There are 2 additional good size bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. The 22X24 Family Room with Bay window 15 Years New, Ceiling Fan with Light is great for entertaining the guest. Partially Finished Basement with a Rough in for a Bathroom and Crawl. Furnace 5 Years New, Roof 4-5 Years New, Sump Pump 3 Years New, Well Water Pump 10 Years New. All on a .445 Acre of land with a shed. You have the Resort Lifestyle with the use of the Boat Launch access and Golf Cart approved. This home is Sold in ASIS condition. Bring your creative ideas and make this home yours.
3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now famous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
The restaurant wasn't up for sale. The owners received an offer they couldn't resist and decided it was time to sell.
A Chinese restaurant in Walworth has sustained extensive damage after a driver crashed into the building late Monday night, Nov. 15.
WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park nei…
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
Including Walworth County Sheriff, Donald Ketchpaw held many part-time jobs including flagman at the Lake Geneva Raceway, and security/bouncer at Majestic Ski Hill when dances and concerts were held there.
From a limited edition wine at Maxwell Mansion to Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees, there's something for everyone this weekend.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
A classic musical full of fun is coming soon to the Big Foot High School auditorium.