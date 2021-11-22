3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $269,900

Sprawling All Brick Ranch style home with unlimited Potential. The Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and large picture window for natural light, the middle window the glass was changed 14-15 Years ago. Spacious Vintage Kitchen has table space and Wood laminate Flooring less than a year old, Pantry Closet and plenty of cabinet for storage and counterspace, Stove & Refrigerator 5 to 8 Years New. Enjoy the Atrium Window and the Sliding Glass Door 15 Years New that lead to the Patio. The Separate Dining Room with Ceiling Fan & Light is Great for large gatherings during the holidays, the Sliding Glass Door is 4 years New leads out to the Deck. Master Bedroom has Hardwood floors. There are 2 additional good size bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. The 22X24 Family Room with Bay window 15 Years New, Ceiling Fan with Light is great for entertaining the guest. Partially Finished Basement with a Rough in for a Bathroom and Crawl. Furnace 5 Years New, Roof 4-5 Years New, Sump Pump 3 Years New, Well Water Pump 10 Years New. All on a .445 Acre of land with a shed. You have the Resort Lifestyle with the use of the Boat Launch access and Golf Cart approved. This home is Sold in ASIS condition. Bring your creative ideas and make this home yours.