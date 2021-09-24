3 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $665,999

Lake house under complete renovation. Will be done as a modern farm house interior including white shaker cabinets in kitchen large 10 ft eating bar, ship lap ceilings on first floor, new furnace and A/C. All new plumbing and electric. House will have new 5in wide maple floors full second floor, new bathroom. NO expenses spared on this rehab. GREAT WESTERN EXPOSURE SUNSETS. Oversized garage with 9ft door. House will be blue with white trim on outside House completion late July/early August, 2021. MLS # 11082166