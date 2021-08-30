Beautiful Single Family Home Location, Location, Location!. This newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located across the street from the Fox River. The home boasts an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room, large updated kitchen with SS appliances and Corian counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, sky lights and large back deck for all your outside enjoyment. Large front and back yards and two storage sheds. The Metra station is close by as well as many parks, shops and restaurants. For the water enthusiasts, marinas, boat rental, and boat storage are just down the road.
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $180,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called Th…
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago
A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
A gofundme account has been set up to help raise money for a man who was critically injured on August. 21 after calling 16 feet off a balcony.
Lake Geneva schools release health plan and quarantine policy for 2021-2022 school year
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.