3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $185,000

Check out this 3 bedroom ranch style home with a great location! Just minutes from shopping and the Fox River! The split bedroom floorplan is great for families, roommates or even a great office space! The kitchen features ample counterspace and storage with solid oak cabinets. The living room and two main bedrooms have hardwood floors (carpet would need to be removed in one of the bedrooms). Imagine cookouts in the large fenced in yard with family and friends! Roof, furnace, and water heater were recently replaced. Home is an estate sale sold as-is.