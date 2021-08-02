3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $190,000

Beautiful Single Family Home Location, Location, Location!. This newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located across the street from the Fox River. The home boasts an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room, large updated kitchen with SS appliances and Corian counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, sky lights and large back deck for all your outside enjoyment. Large front and back yards and two storage sheds. The Metra station is close by as well as many parks, shops and restaurants. For the water enthusiasts, marinas, boat rental, and boat storage are just down the road.