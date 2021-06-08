3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $265,000

Whether you are revving up or slowing down, this is a great place to call home! High end kitchen and baths at an affordable price in an outstanding location. Ranch home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Johnsburg. Hardwood Floors throughout entire main floor. The kitchen had a major update with Custom soft close cabinets, quartz counters and quartzite island top. Counter depth refrigerator Viking Cooktop and more, both full baths have been updated with porcelain tile and ceramic wainscoting. Finished basement also had an upgrade to Shaw Luxury Plank Flooring in the main room. There is a 2-1/2 car attached garage with attic storage and a shed too! Must see to appreciate. Chicken coop does not stay. View More