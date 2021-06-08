Whether you are revving up or slowing down, this is a great place to call home! High end kitchen and baths at an affordable price in an outstanding location. Ranch home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Johnsburg. Hardwood Floors throughout entire main floor. The kitchen had a major update with Custom soft close cabinets, quartz counters and quartzite island top. Counter depth refrigerator Viking Cooktop and more, both full baths have been updated with porcelain tile and ceramic wainscoting. Finished basement also had an upgrade to Shaw Luxury Plank Flooring in the main room. There is a 2-1/2 car attached garage with attic storage and a shed too! Must see to appreciate. Chicken coop does not stay. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
- Updated
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Lake Geneva could impose additional impact fees on developers to help pay for future projects
Snake Road project to begin the fall, despite residents' request for work to begin this summer.
Tributes to AC/DC, The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and old school hip hop are on the ever-growing list of local gigs.