STUNNING 3 BEDROOM ~ 2 1/2 BATH ~ MAINTENANCE-FREE ~ CORNER LOT ~ TWO-STORY 2 YEAR NEW HOME ~ THIS IS IT ~ LOVELY WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL ~ STATE OF THE ART APPLIANCES ~ KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS ~ ISLAND ~ GRAND LIVING ROOM ~ MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE BOWL VANITY ~ 2 OTHER LARGE BEDROOMS ~ HUGE BASEMENT ~ SECONDS TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS ~ PROPERTY IS ADJACENT TO PARK AND PROTECTED AREA.
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
- Updated
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.