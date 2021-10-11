In the HEART of Johnsburg! 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with the GARAGE set-up you've been dreaming of! ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE & DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE. Both garages are HEATED and have attic storage space. Detached garage also has its own dedicated electric panel and back garage door to make yard work a breeze. Once you're done checking out these amazing spaces, head inside. On the main level, you'll find an updated kitchen with on-trend gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living room with large bay window. Down the hallway are three bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. Master bedroom has its own half-bath for convenience and privacy. Downstairs is a large family/rec room and private nook area, great for an office. Laundry/utility room with access to garage. Head outside to the composite deck with sun awning, overlooking the large backyard. Natural gas grill stays with home! Partially fenced yard! One year old hot tub included! Total yard size (2 PINS) is approximately .68 ACRES! Beautifully landscaped, including newly planted Macintosh apple, pear, peach and nectarine trees. Blocks to the Fox River and amazing central location in town close to everything! There is an elevator installed that allows disability access to each level of the home. SELLER CAN HAVE ELEVATOR REMOVED AND FLOORING REPAIRED IF BUYER WISHES. Well-maintained home with regular updates completed throughout ownership. Kitchen appliances (2020), driveway (2020), water heater (2019), roof (2009), fence (2017), second garage (2009), composite deck (2007), almost all doors/windows replaced in last 10-15 years. Make this one-of-a-kind property yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $280,000
