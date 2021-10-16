3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $369,900

Please view our interactive 3D virtual tour!!!! Better than new is this hugely customized home loaded with upgrades. A fabulous floor plan featuring top of the line wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor. I am sure you will be impressed with the stunning kitchen featuring 42" cabinetry, beautiful granite counter tops and a full suite of upgraded SS appliances. Adjoining the kitchen is a spacious eating area and family room. Direct assess from the eating area will lead you to the oversized back yard offering all kinds of entertaining options. From the patio area, to the firepit area or if you prefer relaxing in the hot tub. Being completely fenced in, the back yard offers safety and security for children and pets alike. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, with the master having a double tray ceiling and master bath with double vanity, walk in shower and separate soaking tub. Additionally on the second floor is the loft area that can make a perfect office area or children's play room. If you need more living space, you will love the superbly finished English basement area. Other amenities include a huge 3 car garage with 8' doors, 2x6 construction, water softener, zoned HVAC and so much more.