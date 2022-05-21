AMAZING 3 BEDS / 3.1 BATHS CUSTOM ROOSEVELT RANCH MODEL ON .41 ACRES IN RUNNING BROOK FARMS IN JOHNSBURG BUILT IN 2016! This House has it all w/ Huge Family Room (Great Room) w/ Gas Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/ High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, Gray 42" Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Granite Countertops, Island, Closet Pantry and Separate Dining Room Eating Area with Door Access to Large Brick Paver Patio w/ Pergola, Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet and Private En Suite Master Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Jacuzzi Tub, 2 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms on the First Floor, Hall Bath, Full Basement w/ Partially Finished w/ 2nd Family Room and Full Bathroom, Workshop Area and Storage in the Unfinished Space, Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis, 3 Car Garage, Professionally Landscaped and Fenced Back Yard, Fire Pit and Shed and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $445,000
