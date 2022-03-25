3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $500,000

Welcome to this secluded sprawling large Ranch on a 1.02 acre lot. You want privacy? You have come to the right home. This 4900 livable sqft home features 3beds, 3.5 baths, Enormous front room hosting a beautiful bay window, Large dining with sliders leading out to the brick patio, very large kitchen with an island and eating area over looking the beautiful stone wood burning fireplace in the family. Tons of natural sunlight through the multiple sky lights and solar tubes. Laundry room/Mudroom are on the main level as well. Take notice to all the beautiful crown molding through out. Mud & Bathroom have separate electric heating panels for those extra cold nights. The Walk-out Basement is perfect for in-law arrangement or rent to those young adult children, has a 1.5 attached heated/ac garage with it's own separate driveway, 3 rooms that could be used as sleeping area's, offices, exercise area or a toy room. There is a beautiful granite bar area with water line ran for the Fridge , a sink has been added but plumbing has not been finished yet. The bar area over looks another family/movie theatre area and then there's the rec area hosting a 3pc slate pool table. There are several xx Large storage area's through-out the basement. The Home also has a 2.5 Drive through Garage attached to the main level of the home. Tons of parking area for the Boat and a RV and still tons of room for your cars to park, the driveway not only goes to lower level garage but it also wraps around the home and out the back. No more backing in those trailers. There's a large shed w/roll up door to put your Lawn equipment or ATV's in. Enjoy your quiet nights on the beautiful brick patio that has a beautiful stone waterfall and hot tub. HVAC 2020 along with Nest thermostat, Hot Water 2013, Well Tank Bladder 2018 and Doors are Pella w/ built in blinds. WATER Rights without the taxes, just across the cul-de-sac is the path to Pistakee Lake where you can enjoy the sandy beach and a firepit area, there is an electric/manual boat lift w/cover, aluminum pier and trailer for sale. This is a must see!