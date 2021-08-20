WATERFRONT AT IT'S BEST WITH THIS 3 BEDS / 3 BATHS FULL BRICK RANCH HOUSE LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN DUTCH CREEK WOODLANDS ON THE 145 FRONT FEET ON THE CHANNEL AND 2 HOUSES TO DUTCH CREEK AND THE FOX RIVER AND CHAIN O LAKES! This House appears much more spacious inside than the pictures display and has it all w/ Views of the Channel from 3 Sides Of the Home, Oversized Living Room (30' x 12') with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Family Room w/ Corner Gas Fireplace and Sliders to the Huge Deck (40' X 20') Facing the Channel, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Maple & Glass Cabinets w/Crown Molding, Pantry, Large Dining Room w/ Sliders to the Deck, Master Bedroom w/ Hardwood Floors and Private Master Bathroom, 2 Additional Large Bedrooms w/ Hardwood Floors, Tons of Storage Through-Out the Home, Pella Windows, 60 Foot Pier, Brick Paver Patio, Seawall and Pier was installed in 2006, 2.5 Car Heated Attached Garage, Complete Tear-Off and Roof Replaced in 2019, Dishwasher in 2017, Johnsburg Schools, Yard is a Lot and Half and Now Conjoined into one Parcel. This House has been owned by the Same Family since the House was Built. Close to Shopping and Across the Street from the Dutch Creek Woodlands Marina!
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $525,000
