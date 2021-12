3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $595,000

GORGEOUS UPDATED RUSTIC CHALET STYLE LAKEFRONT RANCH PERCHED ON BALD KNOB POINT OVERLOOKING MUCH OF PISTAKEE LAKE. THE VIEWS ARE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE FROM THE HOUSE, DECK, PATIOS OR CABANA! OPEN GREAT ROOM BOASTS CATHEDRAL BEAMED CEILING, WOOD WALLS AND A RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN COMPLEMENTED BY BEAUTIFUL CABINETS INCLUDING ILLUMINATED GLASS FRONT CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND ALL BOSCH APPLIANCES. THE DINING AREA RESTS PERFECTLY BETWEEN THE OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE AND STUNNING WALL OF WINDOWS LETTING IN THOSE AMAZING LAKE VIEWS. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS QUITE LARGE WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE AND FEATURES A PRIVATE BATH WITH LARGE TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. SECOND BEDROOM OFFERS WOOD CEILING AND THIRD BEDROOM HAS BOW WINDOW. HARDWOOD FLOORING IN ENTRY, KITCHEN & HALLWAY. GRANITE COUNTERS & CERAMIC TILE IN BOTH BATHROOMS. UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES IN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. EXTENSIVE USE OF TRACK LIGHTING IN KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. OPEN STAIRCASE GOES DOWN TO THE LOWER-LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH WINDOWS OFFERING LAKE VIEWS AND EXTERIOR GLASS DOOR THAT OPENS TO STAIRS LEADING UP TO SIDE PATIO. ALSO IN THE LOWER LEVEL IS THE LAUNDRY AREA & UTILITY/STORAGE ROOM INCLUDING A NEW WATER HEATER READY TO BE INSTALLED WHEN NEEDED. THE EXTERIOR OF THE HOME WAS JUST STAINED IN FALL OF 2021. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED PROPERTY WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN ON THE BIG DECK OFF THE GREAT ROOM, LARGE PAVER SIDE & FRONT PATIOS AS WELL AS THE PATIO NEXT TO THE CABANA DOWN BY THE LAKE. CABANA FEATURES A WET BAR WITH REFRIGERATOR & OVEN. STEEL SEAWALL & PIER WITH 4000 LB CAPACITY BOAT LIFT. PARKING IN FRONT OF THE HOME AND ALONG THE SIDE FOR CARS OR TOYS. SECOND HOME FROM THE END OF A DEAD-END STREET MEANS ALMOST NO CARS PASSING BY. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF GUEST PARKING SPACES ON THE STREET. THE VILLAGE OF JOHNSBURG IS A GOLF CART COMMUNITY. AVAILABLE FURNITURE COULD MAKE THIS A TURN KEY PROPERTY.