3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $849,900

Amazing location on Pistakee Lake! It doesn't get any better than this! Waterfront living at its finest on the Chain O' Lakes. Relax on your expansive deck or beautiful yard overlooking the lake! This amazing home has has been well maintained and has many updates throughout and freshly painted! With 3 bedrooms and a first floor den, there is room for everyone! Breathtaking updated gourmet kitchen with custom made hickory cabinets, new appliances and large island! Beautiful new dining room with skylite. Enjoy view of the lake from the family room featuring hardwood floors, fireplace a slider to deck & yard! Updated powder room on first floor too! Master suite includes private master bath, double closets, new flooring & sliders to a balcony with more amazing views. The second floor features two additional nice sized bedrooms and a full updated bath with heated floors. Full walk-out basement with work out room, laundry and ample storage. There is more! Custom brick paver patio great for entertaining. Great back yard with firepit! New pier system stays! Sand bottom waterfront! Newer roof. New furnace second floor. Upgraded electrical. Waterfront living at its best! Bring the boat and enjoy!