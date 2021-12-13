3 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900

Only a job transfer could cause this updated Lake house located in exclusive Eagle Lake Manor to become available! Great for primary or second home! Water rights & incredible views! Snowmobile or ice fish this winter. Open concept living area with view of the lake thru full wall of windows. Nearly new inside including paint, updated wiring, fixtures, insulation, subfloor, flooring and ceilings. Kitchen with Quartz counter & an Island. Spacious deck leads into the house and out to a large newly Yutka fenced in yard. Storage available in laundry room & loft above garage. Oversized Garage is a perfect mancave or workshop w/ an internet line, shelving & pegboard. 5 parks for hours of fun & a private beach are all for the sole use of residents. ATVs & golf-carts welcome on the roads.