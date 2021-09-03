3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,025,000

Academy Estates home a short golf cart ride to the transferable Boat slip, Association Swim Pier and Park. Located on just under an acre overlooking beautiful private wooded property! on a cul de sac at the end of a private lane. Home boasts great room with soaring cathedral wood beamed ceiling, parquet wood floors, 2 fireplaces, large kitchen, main floor master suite and fantastic walkout lower level family room. Best of all is the four season porch and 3 decks overlooking the beautiful wooded property! Boat slip is first slip on left side of pier.