Academy Estates home a short golf cart ride to the transferable Boat slip, Association Swim Pier and Park. Located on just under an acre overlooking beautiful private wooded property! on a cul de sac at the end of a private lane. Home boasts great room with soaring cathedral wood beamed ceiling, parquet wood floors, 2 fireplaces, large kitchen, main floor master suite and fantastic walkout lower level family room. Best of all is the four season porch and 3 decks overlooking the beautiful wooded property! Boat slip is first slip on left side of pier.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,150,000
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
This past weekend on Geneva Lake, there was tragedy again on the lake.
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses