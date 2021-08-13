 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,499,000

Very Rare Penthouse + Deeded Boat Slip. Original Developer Picked This Corner Unit For Himself. The BEST Expansive Views of Lake Geneva Facing South & West For Tranquil & Serene Sunsets With Ever Changing Lake & Sky Views. Beautiful 28' Balcony Built-in Cabinets, Maintenance Free Decking. Open Concept Living At Its Best: Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen & Dining Area + Built-in Bar. Master Suite + Private Balcony & Bath w/Double Vanity & Whirlpool Tub. Amenities Include Indoor Big Heated Pool, Spa, Sauna, Workout Room, Reservable Party Room, Tennis Court, Play Ground, Grill Area, & Firepit! Very Private & Secure 2 Acre Property: Electronic Gate, Fully Fenced + Boat Slips. All Paid Newer: Roof, Drive + Parking Lot, Remodeled Lobby, Entertainment Room, Pool, Security Cameras...

