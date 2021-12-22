 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,745,000

The ultimate Lake Geneva getaway home! 2 lane bowling alley, indoor/outdoor pool covered by a retractable dome, pool house with living area and wet bar, astro turf pool deck, 8 car heated garage, heated driveway and dog run to melt snow, deck with hot tub, metal roof, locker style shower, full bar, brand new ''she shed'', and a separate garden shed. Truly a one of a kind home!

