3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,799,999

Dramatic contemporary has breathtaking views on 1.5 acres on the 15th hole of the Palmer course. Open concept main floor has lots of glass and 15' soaring tray ceilings. The kitchen is a chef's delight with appliances by Thermador, Wolf, Bosch, Kitchen Aid, GE, Karran, Moen and InSinkErator. Center island that seats 10 has absolute black granite counters with hidden storage below. Master suite on main floor has private bath and walk-in closet. Smart home features include multiroom Sonos audio and Lutron lighting systems. LL has 10' ceilings, kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and spacious wine cellar. 600+ sq.ft. bonus room with full bath above the garage is great for office or hobby room. Also included: 3-seasons room, patio with firepit, deck with hot tub and lighted hand rails.