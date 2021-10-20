Spend your summers on the oversized Front Porch of this custom built log home with amazing views of Geneva Lake! This home is located in The Birches, one home off the lake, on the south shore of Geneva Lake. Step into this spacious home and you'll find a stunning two-story foyer, a grand great room with soaring ceilings, beautiful stone fireplace, main floor master suite, beautiful custom kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar and large open dining area. The second floor boasts a spacious loft area and two bedroom suites. The finished walk-out lower level has a full bath, an area that can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom. Wander out to your private yard and paver patio, professionally landscaped and lovely deck for entertaining! A deep water Boat slip is included!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,600,000
