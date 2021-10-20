 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,600,000

Spend your summers on the oversized Front Porch of this custom built log home with amazing views of Geneva Lake! This home is located in The Birches, one home off the lake, on the south shore of Geneva Lake. Step into this spacious home and you'll find a stunning two-story foyer, a grand great room with soaring ceilings, beautiful stone fireplace, main floor master suite, beautiful custom kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar and large open dining area. The second floor boasts a spacious loft area and two bedroom suites. The finished walk-out lower level has a full bath, an area that can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom. Wander out to your private yard and paver patio, professionally landscaped and lovely deck for entertaining! A deep water Boat slip is included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics