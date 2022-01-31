 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $233,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $233,000

Charming and Cozy Home Located Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Oversized Parcel Includes a Second Lot On Separate Tax Key. Kitchen Has Granite Counters & Tile Floors. Convenient Main Floor Laundry + Den/3rd Bedroom. Upper Level With 2 Bedrooms & 2nd Full Bath. *New Flooring Being Installed By End of January Including Replacement of Existing Carpet & Laminate Flooring.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular