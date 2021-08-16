 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $255,000

Fantastic Views of Lake Como Await You In This Turnkey Condominium. Enjoy All The Amenities This Gated Community Has To Offer - Pool, Walking Trails, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Fitness Center. This Gorgeous Unit Comes Fully Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit, Just Bring Your Suitcase! At This Price Point in Prestigious Geneva National It Won't Last Long. Don't Miss Your Chance To Enjoy The Views! Schedule Your Showing Today!

