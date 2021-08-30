Walking Distance to Lake Geneva! Rarely do these condominiums come on the market. Three bedroom, three bathroom townhome with private entrance and 1 car attached garage. Living room with gas fireplace, walk out balcony, master suite on main level with private bath. Lower Level is fully finished with walk out to paved patio. 2019 new a/c, 2020 new furnace, 2021 new refrigerator. Plus this association allows 2 pets per unit. Don't wait this one will go fast! Call to schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $260,000
