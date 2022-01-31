 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $265,000

Charming 3 Bedroom Lake Geneva Home! Covered Front Porch. Living Room With Great Natural Light. Updated Bathroom. Finished Lower Level Offers Large Rec Room With Fireplace & Wet Bar + 1/2 Bath. *Flooring Credit of $5,000 Will Be Provided At Closing. 2 Car Garage. Nice Yard With Garden Area. Newer Roof & Windows.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular