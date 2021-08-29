 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home On 1.2 Acres Offering Great Countryside Views! Main Level Features Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Master Bedroom w/Double Closets & Large Bathroom. Finished Walk-out Lower Level With Family Room, Den/Office, Additional Full Bath, Laundry Room & Heated 2+ Car Garage. Shed & Additional Outbuilding. Newer Garage Doors, Front Door & Roof. Updated Electrical.

