3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $314,900

Btfl custom ranch on oversized professionally landscaped lot just minutes from Lake Geneva, Geneva Lake access & schools! Meticulously maintained inside & out! Newer siding, metal roof, windows & doors make this maintenance free living! Cozy LR w/vaulted clngs & picture wndw giving extra natural light! Bright & open eat-in kitchen w/new c-tops, tile b-plash, brfst bar & upgraded SS appls! All new 2nd full bath w/new wlk-n shwr, flooring, vanity & fixtures! Spacious mbdrm w/prvt bath featuring cstm tile work thru out & oversized cstm vanity! Gracious size secondary bdrms! Convenient tucked away lndry rm! Oversized garage & separate shed-great for storage! Gorgeous backyard w/firepit, custom deck & built-in swing! No work needed here! Owner hates to leave after 29 great years! Make offer!