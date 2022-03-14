3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $329,000

Split Ranch design has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 3 car detached garage. Located on a large corner lot with almost 1/2 acre of land. Over-sized kitchen is light and bright with plenty of room to entertain. Large deck in back just re-sealed. Walk-in pantry. Master En-suite with walk-in closet and handicap accessible master bath. Gas start fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and master bedroom. Dining room is a bonus room and could be used as a home office or kids game area. New furnace December 2021 and new roof 2021. City water/sewer and Lake Geneva schools!