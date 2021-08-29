3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $330,000

Location! Location! Location! In beautiful Sturwood Subdivision. Lovely ranch style house on the end of a private cul-de-sac. This home is just 3 blocks north of the lake and short walking distance to downtown. Rarely does a house come up for sale in this upscale neighborhood. Nice floor plan with kitchen, formal dining room, family room and 3 bedrooms on main level and a possible fourth bedroom in the unfinished lower level. This home has been in the same family for 51 years and is now ready for a new owner to continue on. Possibilities are endless!