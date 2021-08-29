3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $345,000

Looking for a Getaway Look no further, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Home is nestled on 1.17 acres of land close to town but just out of the way for serenity & privacy. Enjoy the beautiful countryside in the front and back yards,peacefulness await you! Exterior of home and Garage have been painted(June 2021), new Deck (June 2021). Hardwood Floors in bedrooms, ample living space on the main level, lower level(walkout) and basement. Kitchen walks out to the new deck and wonderful backyard. The basement is mostly finished, built in cabinets and root cellar! Five minutes to downtown Lake Geneva, shops, restaurants & Beach.