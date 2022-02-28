3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $439,000

THIS IS A GREAT END UNIT! This condo sits on a wonderful spot overlooking ''holes 1, 2 and 3'' of the ''Trevino'' Course. This unit has a new deck and patio in 2021. Enjoy the open floor plan and wooded fairway views throughout the year! All of the bathrooms have been updated along with the crown molding throughout. Lower level is finished off with a beautiful bar and entertainment area. Unlike many condos, this unit has extra storage space. Sellers would like to include barstools and ''entertainment Center'' at Closing and also make available items for purchase! GET HERE BEFORE THE SPRING RUSH!Competition will be high for these units!