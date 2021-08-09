3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $479,900

Geneva Lake rights at its best. A rare opportunity to enjoy the wonderful private Geneva Lake access through the Sunset Hills Association membership. This 3BR/2BA spacious lake home is just a short walk or golf cart ride down to the beautiful Sunset Hills half acre lakefront park, piers and sand beach. This home offers an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, built-in cabinets, ceiling fans, combination sun room and dining room with wall to wall windows and as an added bonus, 2 hidden Murphy beds for additional family and over nighters. If that's not enough the walkout lower level provides more living space and access to your rear yard, concrete patio, wood decking and cocktail bar area to satisfy your outdoor entertainment needs. Welcome to the Lake!