3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,000

Your dream home awaits! This 3 bedroom ranch style model home that was built in 2017. Featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and island in the kitchen open to the dining area. Family room with electric fireplace and access to the large patio and nicely treed backyard. Lovely master suite with double sinks, shower and walk in closet. Lower level is plumbed for a future bath and has a day light window to finish to your liking. Three car garage and nicely landscaped yard in the Highlands Subdivision. Walking distance to downtown Lake Geneva. Tot lot across the street too.