3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $538,000

Great opportunity to get involved early! Beautiful Custom Basso Builders home; 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great room with fireplace and a daylight basement in the Wildwood Subdivision, sitting on a fully wooded 1.17 acre lot. You will feel like you are in the middle of your own private woods. Located on a quite dead-end street close to Lake Como and only minutes from downtown Lake Geneva and/or Williams Bay.Property is in the Woods School district (4K-8) and Badger High School.