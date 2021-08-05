 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $538,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $538,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $538,000

Great opportunity to get involved early! Beautiful Custom Basso Builders home; 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great room with fireplace and a daylight basement in the Wildwood Subdivision, sitting on a fully wooded 1.17 acre lot. You will feel like you are in the middle of your own private woods. Located on a quite dead-end street close to Lake Como and only minutes from downtown Lake Geneva and/or Williams Bay.Property is in the Woods School district (4K-8) and Badger High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics