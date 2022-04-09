Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Crenshaw Plan a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1,600 square feet of living space. Spring 2022 construction startBasso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat e…
Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 PM the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat exp…
For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.
Lake Geneva Public Library re-opened after renovation work completed
After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
WILLIAMS BAY—Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves proposed renovations for Magpie's Den & Pen
Mayor Charlene Klein has been elected to a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.
The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.