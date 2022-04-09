3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $563,000

Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Waylon Plan a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1,625 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with fireplace. Covered Porch. LP Smart SidingSpring 2022 construction startBasso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!