 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $597,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $597,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $597,000

Lovely appointed home features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and new built in book case with bev fridge in great room overlooking very private wooded area and the Palmer #7 course on St Andrews Road. First floor also boasts eat in kitchen w/granite counters, large formal dining room, laundry room and first floor master suite. The upper level features a loft area for office/flex area and two more bedrooms w/jack and jill bath. Attached 3 car garage for all your extra ''toys''. Need more room? Lower level has a walk out door and windows in place so all you have to do is finish the way you like for additional living space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics