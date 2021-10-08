3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $597,000

Lovely appointed home features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and new built in book case with bev fridge in great room overlooking very private wooded area and the Palmer #7 course on St Andrews Road. First floor also boasts eat in kitchen w/granite counters, large formal dining room, laundry room and first floor master suite. The upper level features a loft area for office/flex area and two more bedrooms w/jack and jill bath. Attached 3 car garage for all your extra ''toys''. Need more room? Lower level has a walk out door and windows in place so all you have to do is finish the way you like for additional living space.