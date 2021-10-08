3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $659,000

A brand new construction home to be built on a wooded corner lot in the ever desirable Geneva National. The home is a new construction to be built with opportunity to add personal touches in the build. The home has a large first floor 25 x 17 master bedroom with spacious his and her closets and attached master bath. The large great room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and windows throughout opens into the kitchen and large pantry room. The basement can be finished to have an additional 1,800 ft of finished living space with multiple french door walk out. It's a high quality build with a modern interior flare and craftsman design elements for the exterior. The home is part of the Geneva National fold offering gated entrances, outdoor pool, hiking trails and convenient location.