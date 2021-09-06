3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $875,000

Ranch Home Featuring Lake Rights & Lake Views ~ Just 2 Doors From The Lake! Sylvan Trail Estates Has An Association Pier That Is Shared By Just 8 Homes, Offers 5 Locations For Boat/Wave Runner Access. Large 1/2 Acre Parcel Offers Great Yard Space, Tiered Patios With Lake Views & Plenty of Parking. This Home Is Being Sold By The Original Owners! Radiant Heated Floors Throughout. Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen With 2 Pantries. All 3 Bedrooms Have Original Hardwood Floors. Walkout Lower Level Is Ready To Be Finished & Also Has Radiant Heated Floors. Newer Roof. Home Is Being Sold As-Is, Bring Your Ideas For Updates & Start Enjoying The Lake Life!