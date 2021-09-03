3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $879,000

Fresh updates make this enchanting English Tudor in the highly coveted Geneva Manor neighborhood even more desirable. This handsome two story boats an incredibly rare double lot, offering immense privacy and the potential to add a pool (buyer to verify). Double course brick construction with hand split cedar shake roof combine with vintage steel windows and mature perennial landscaping to deliver a most remarkable lake home experience. This home has maintained most of its original character while still offering an updated kitchen and master suite. Stroll to the lakefront park with summer lifeguard and sough after sand-beach, or walk the shore path to town. This home is ready now for immediate summer fun.